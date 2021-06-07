Casting announced for Turbine Theatre's My Night with Reg

Casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Kevin Elyot's award-winning play My Night with Reg at The Turbine Theatre.

Running from 7 July to 21 August 2021, the production is directed by Matt Ryan.

The cast will feature: Stephen K Amos (Benny), James Bradwell (Eric), Edward M Corrie (John), Paul Keating (Guy), Gerard McCarthy (Daniel) and Alan Turkington (Bernie).

The play won both the 1995 Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, after its premiere at the Royal Court and subsequent transfer to the West End.

Set in Guy's London flat, it sees old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis.

My Night with Reg has designs by Lee Newby and casting by Will Burton CDG.