Cast announced for Titus Andronicus at Shakespeare's Globe

The ten-strong cast for Jude Christian's (othellomacbeth) intriguing new take on Shakespeare tragedy Titus Andronicus has been revealed.

Playing inside Shakespeare's Globe's candle-lit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse (candles are said to play an important part in the production), the production is also set to feature brand-new tunes from famous cabaret duo Bourgeois and Maurice as well as music composed by Jasmin Kent Rodgman.

Set to appear in the show will be Daneka Etchells as Mutius / Lucius, Kirsten Foster as Tamora, Beau Holland as Bassianus / Quintus / Martius / A Fly / Nurse / Midwife / Clown / Aemilius, Mei Mei Macleod as Chiron, Lucy McCormick as Saturninus, Georgia-Mae Myers as Alarbus / Lavinia, Sophie Russell as Marcus, Mia Selway as Demetrius, Katy Stephens as Titus, and Kibong Tanji as Aaron.

Christian's staging of the piece features assistant direction from Indiana Lown-Collins, co-design from Rose Elnile and Grace Venning, costume supervision from Sian Harris, lighting design by Ali Hunter and Tess Dignan as the show's head of voice, with Glynn Macdonald as the Globe associate for movement and Katie Heath as the season voice coach.

Christian said today: "I'm so excited to be directing this ultra-violent play in the very intimate candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Audiences will enter a feast for the senses - with sight, smell, and sound all working together to create a sort of survival game torture chamber holding the action of the play.

"From the gladiatorial arena to Squid Game, we have always loved violence as entertainment, and this production won't be holding back! The characters are some of Shakespeare's most epically human - passionate, irrational, and darkly funny. So, we hope audiences come for the cartoon-level violence and stay for the humanity and great dialogue."

Tickets are on sale below.