Cast revealed for Julian Clary's new musical play The Bolds, based on the best-selling book

Casting has been unveiled for the stage adaptation of Julian Clary's best-selling book The Bolds.

Penned by Clary with songs by Clary and Simon Wallace (who also provides arrangements and incidental music), the show opens on 14 November at much-loved children's theatre the Unicorn, near London Bridge.

The piece is directed by Lee Lyford with design by James Button, lighting by Anna Watson, sound by Dinah Mullen and choreography by Natasha Harrison. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

Based on the story of a family that are secretly hyenas, the play will feature David Ahmad as Fred Bold, Amanda Gordon as Amelia Bold, Sam Swann as Bobby Bold and Mae Munuo as Betty Bold, Sam Pay as Mr McNumpty, Charity Bedu-Addo as Minnie and Jon Trenchard as Uncle Tony.

It runs until New Year's Eve.