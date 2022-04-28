Cast joining Noma Dumezweni in A Doll's House, Part 2 announced

Full casting has been announced for the UK premiere of A Doll's House, pt 2 at the Donmar Warehouse.

Lucas Hnath's play picks up 15 years after Ibsen's text (which you don't need to have seen before watching this production) wraps up as Nora returns to the house. The play received eight Tony Award nominations in 2017, including for leading performer Laurie Metcalf, who went on to win the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joining the previously revealed Noma Dumezweni (taking on the titular part) will be Patricia Allison (Emmy), Brían F O'Byrne (Torvald), and June Watson (Anne Marie).

Designed by Rae Smith with lighting design by Azusa Ono, the piece runs from 10 June to 6 August.