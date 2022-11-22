Cast for Steel Magnolias announced with Jacqueline Jossa no longer touring in the show

Casting has been announced for the upcoming production of Steel Magnolias, which opens on tour early next year.

The hit play, which was adapted into a film with Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts in 1989, is set in a small town beauty salon in the American South.

The tour will open in Bromley on 19 January 2023, before visiting Richmond, Sheffield, Guildford, Bath, Salford, Brighton, Southend, Birmingham, High Wycombe, Leicester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Malvern, Exeter, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Glasgow, Dublin, Hull, Swindon, Dartford, Leeds and Northampton, concluding on 22 July.

Set to appear will be Laura Main (Call the Midwife), Diana Vickers (Dial M For Murder) and Lucy Speed (The Bill). Completing the cast are Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost) and Elizabeth Ayodele (Playboy of the West Indies).

Speed and Vickers are set to appear until 1 April, while Main will appear until 22 April.

The previously revealed Jacqueline Jossa has withdrawn from the show, the production has confirmed.

Further creative team members for Robert Harling's stage play are to be revealed.