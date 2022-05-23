Cast announced for Mill At Sonning's Barefoot in the Park

Jonny Labey and US actress Chloe McClay will star in a revival of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park at the Mill At Sonning Theatre this summer.

The production, which is directed by Robin Herford, will run from 30 June to 20 August.

Labey's credits include EastEnders and Jersey Boys and Strictly Ballroom in the West End, while McClay has been seen on screen in Everything I Know About Love and Phantom.

Simon's award-winning play centres on newlyweds Paul and Corie as they begin their life together in a run-down apartment in Manhattan.

The Mill At Sonning cast is completed by Rachel Fielding, James Simmons and Oliver Stanley, while the creative team also includes set designer Michael Holt and costume designer Natalie Titchener.