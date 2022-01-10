Broken Wings and Zorro musicals reschedule London dates

Aria Entertainment has today confirmed new dates for two of its upcoming shows, both scheduled to run at London's Charing Cross Theatre.

Broken Wings, the new musical adaptation of Kahlil Gibran's poetic novel of the same name, will now play from 11 February to 26 March (instead of 21 January to 5 March) at the off-West End venue.

The previously announced cast for the show will remain the same.

The story, adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the production features musical direction by Erika Gundesen, orchestrations by Joe Davison, set and costume by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Andrew Johnson and assistant direction by Riwa Saab.

In addition, the previously announced revival of Zorro is now set to play its limited engagement from 2 April to 28 May (instead of 12 March to 8 May).

The musical, which features a book by Stephen Clark, a score by Clark, John Cameron and the Gipsy Kings, tells the tale of the famous masked crusader and includes such hits as "Baila Me" and "Bamboleo".

Directed by Christian Durham, the creative team also features choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and and orchestrations by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting design by Matthew Haskins and fight direction by Renny Krupinski with flamenco specialist Maria Vega and accent coach Nina Zendejas also on board. The general manager is Chris Matanlé.

The casting director for both productions is Jane Deitch, with casting for Zorro still to be announced.



