Broken Wings musical unveils complete cast

Final casting has been announced for Broken Wings ahead of its first full-length run early next year.

Johan Munir and Stephen Rahman-Hughes will take on the roles of Bishop Bulos and Faris, respectively, joining previously announced Yasmeen Audi (as Layla Bawab/Ensemble), Haroun Al Jeddal (as Mansour Bey Galib), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (as Young Kahlil Gibran), Soophia Foroughi (as Mother), Alex Kais (as Ensemble), Nadim Naaman (as Kahlil Gibran), Ayesha Patel (as Dima Bawab) and Noah Sinigaglia (as Selma Karamy).

Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre from 21 January until 5 March 2022, the piece has been seen a number of times in concert form – but this new production will mark the first full staging of the musical.

The story, based on Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings and adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the production features musical direction by Erika Gundesen, orchestrations by Joe Davidson, set and costume by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Andrew Johnson and casting by Jane Deitch. Assistant direction is by Riwa Saab.

Tickets for the limited run are on sale below.