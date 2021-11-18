Broken Wings musical announces initial cast for London run

Initial casting has been announced for Broken Wings ahead of its first full-length run early next year.

Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre from 26 January (with previews from 21 January) until 5 March 2022, the piece has been seen a number of times in concert form – but the new production will mark the first full staging of the musical.

The story, based on Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings and adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the piece will be staged in the round with a cast composed of Yasmeen Audi (Layla Bawab/Ensemble), Haroun Al Jeddal (Mansour Bey Galib), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Young Kahlil Gibran), Soophia Foroughi (Mother), Alex Kais (Ensemble), Naaman (Kahlil Gibran), Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab) and Noah Sinigaglia (Selma Karamy).

Full casting will be announced shortly, with the piece featuring musical direction by Erika Gundesen, orchestrations by Joe Davidson, set and costume by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lightig by Nic Farman, sound by Andrew Johnson and casting by Jane Deitch. Assistant direction is by Riwa Saab.