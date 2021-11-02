Zorro the Musical to open in London

Exclusive: Zorro the Musical will be in London from March.

Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre from 12 March to 8 May 2022, the piece is penned by Stephen Clark and Helen Edmundson, featuring music by the Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, with lyrics by Clark.

Based on the tale of the famous masked crusader, the show will be staged in the round at the central London venue. It features famous Gipsy King hits including "Bamboleo" and "Baila Me". The revival had opened for two previews before being shut by the pandemic in March 2020.

The production is directed by Christian Durham with choreography by Cressida Carré, set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and and orchestrations by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, lighting design by Matthew Haskins and fight direction by Renny Krupinski with flamenco specialist Maria Vega and accent coach Nina Zendejas. The casting director is Jane Deitch and the general manager is Chris Matanlé.

Casting is to be revealed, with the piece produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Gertz in association with Zorro USA, LLC, with Bonnie Comley and Stewart F Lane.

This new run is the first time a production has been staged in London since its original premiere in 2008.

