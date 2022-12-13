Broken Wings musical to be streamed later this month

Broken Wings, which was first seen in London earlier this year, will be streamed at scheduled times on Stream.Theatre from 21 December 2022 to 2 January 2023.

The story, based on Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings, is adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan. It begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there.

Watch the trailer for the broadcast here:

The cast includes Naaman (as Kahlil Gibran), alongside Yasmeen Audi (as Layla Bawab/Ensemble), Haroun Al Jeddal (as Mansour Bey Galib), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (as Young Kahlil Gibran), Soophia Foroughi (as Mother), Alex Kais (as Ensemble), Johan Munir (as Bishop Bulos), Ayesha Patel (as Dima Bawab), Stephen Rahman-Hughes (as Faris) and Noah Sinigaglia (as Selma Karamy).

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the production features musical direction by Erika Gundesen, orchestrations by Joe Davison, set and costume by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, lighting by Nic Farman, sound by Andrew Johnson and assistant direction by Teenie Macleod. Casting director for the piece is Jane Deitch and general manager is Chris Matanlé.

Tickets for the online stream are available via stream.theatre.