Broadway to remain closed until at least the start of 2021

Broadway theatres will remain closed until 3 January 2021, it has been announced.

The Broadway League revealed today that all tickets bought until that date will be refunded, though did not commit to a return date for shows while the ongoing pandemic continues.

President Charlotte St Martin said: "Our membership is working closely with the theatrical unions and in concert with key experts and some of the greatest minds inside and outside of the industry to explore protocols for all aspects of reopening. We are focused on identifying and implementing necessary measures that will enable us to resume performances safely for Broadway audiences and employees."

A number of shows have already moved opening dates – The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman will now open on 20 May 2021, while David Mamet's American Buffalo is aiming for 14 April. Other shows that have moved include the transfer of the award-winning Caroline, or Change starring Sharon D Clarke.

All New York venues went dark on 12 March 2020, and have remained so ever since. A number of US states saw a large spike in coronavirus cases over the past week, though New York's rate of infection has slowed significantly over the past few days and is in the process of reopening many of its public spaces.

The Broadway League had previously closed venues up until September, but has now extended this number by a further four months. A date for the West End's return is still unclear while UK venues also remain closed.