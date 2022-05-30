Britannicus at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre – first look images released
The cast includes It's A Sin star Nathaniel Curtis
First look images have been released for Lyric Hammersmith's current staging of Britannicus.
Jean Racine's Roman tragedy has been translated and adapted by Timberlake Wertenbaker and is directed by Atri Banerjee. Billed as "a thrilling new production exploring monarchy, succession, dictatorship and depravity, set in modern day Rome," it began performances on 26 May and runs until 25 June.
The company is led by Nathaniel Curtis in the titular role alongside William Robinson (as Nero), Sirine Saba (as Agrippina), Hanna Khogali (as Albine), Helena Lymbery (as Burrhus), Nigel Barrett (as Narcissus) and Shyvonne Ahmmad (as Junia).
Britannicus features set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by Lee Curran, composition and sound design by Jasmin Kent Rodgman, movement direction by Jennifer Jackson and casting by Nadine Rennie CDG.
