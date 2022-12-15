Brian Cox to star in West End revival of Long Day's Journey Into Night

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Brian Cox (Succession) is returning to the West End.

It was previously reported that the stage veteran would be playing Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere production of The Score, written by Oliver Cotton and directed by Trevor Nunn, at Theatre Royal Bath next October. But it has now been revealed that isn't the only upcoming stage venture for Cox.

He is set to star as James Tyrone in a brand-new production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night under the direction of Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies). It has been well-documented that Cox has long pined for a stab at the role, admitting as much in an interview with The Times in 2014.

Cox commented: "It has long been an ambition of mine to play Eugene O'Neill's flawed patriarch James Tyrone, and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to do so on a West End stage. I'm a great admirer of Jeremy Herrin's work and I am looking forward to us delving into O'Neill's masterpiece together."

Herrin added: "It's the privilege of a lifetime to direct one of our finest actors in one of the greatest plays ever written. The peerless Brian Cox as James Tyrone is a match for the ages, and a wonderful opportunity to create a deeply moving and cathartic piece of the theatre."

Written between 1939 and 1941, Long Day's Journey Into Night was first staged in 1956, following O'Neill's death in 1953. It went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama the in 1957 and became one of the most celebrated plays of the O'Neill canon. It was last staged in the West End at Wyndham's Theatre in 2018 with a cast led by Jeremy Irons and Leslie Manville.

Produced by Second Half Productions, a venue, dates and additional casting and creative team information will be announced in the coming months.