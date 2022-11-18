Brian Cox to return to the stage in The Score, directed by Trevor Nunn

Brian Cox (Succession) is set to tread the boards again in 2023!

The screen and stage veteran will take on the role of Johann Sebastian Bach in the world premiere production of The Score.

He was last seen on the Broadway stage in 2019, starring as Lyndon B Johnson in Robert Shenkkan's The Great Society at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. On these shores, he last performed for the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh's 50th anniversary in a 2015 production of Waiting for Godot.

Written by Oliver Cotton and directed by Trevor Nunn, the piece is set in 1747 Prussia and follows Bach's reluctant visit to the court of Frederick II.

Additional casting and creative team information will be revealed in due course.

The Score will run at Theatre Royal Bath from 12 to 28 October 2023.