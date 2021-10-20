Brian and Roger – A Highly Offensive Play at the Menier Chocolate Factory in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been revealed for upcoming comedy Brian and Roger – A Highly Offensive Play.

The show follows a pair who meet at a support group for divorced men, and is based on the hit podcast of a very similar name, penned by Dan Skinner and Harry Peacock. Appearing are Skinner alongside actor Simon Lipkin.

Lipkin recently joined the show with one week and two days' rehearsals – he has 43 monologues and over 700 lines of text to learn.

Running to 18 December 2021, the piece will open the Menier's new performance space, "The Mixing Room". The show has set and costume design by Robert Jones, video design by Timothy Bird, lighting design by Paul Anderson, and sound design by Gregory Clark.

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin and Dan Skinner

© Nobby Clark

Dan Skinner

© Nobby Clark

Dan Skinner

© Nobby Clark

Dan Skinner

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin in Rehearsals Menier Chocolate Factory 2021Oct Rehearsals Brian & Roger Directed by David Babini Simon Lipkin as Brian Dan Skinner as Roger ©Nobby Clark [email protected]

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark

Simon Lipkin

© Nobby Clark