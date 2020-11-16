Bonnie Langford and David Hasselhoff star in Chicago charity performance of "All That Jazz"

A special recording of "All That Jazz" from Chicago has been released to raise funds for the theatre community during the current shutdown.

Over 150 performers and musicians from across the world have taken part in the recording of the iconic song from the Kander and Ebb musical, which is marking its 24th anniversary.

They include former cast members Ute Lemper, Sally Ann Triplett, Debbie Kurup, Bonnie Langford, Sue Kelvin, Ian Kelsey, Michael Greco and David Hasselhoff.

The video is the second from the Make A Difference Trust in recent months - their first, a version of "For Good" from Wicked, has so far raised over £25,000.

The Make A Difference Trust continues to raise much needed funds to provide emergency relief for the theatre community during the current theatre shutdown. The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund supports performers, technicians, front of house staff, creatives, production staff, theatre administration and support staff.

Find out more and donate at madtrust.org.uk

Watch the video below: