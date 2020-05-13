23 Wicked West End Elphabas and Glindas unite for a special performance of "For Good"

The Make A Difference Trust has launched a brand new initiative to provide emergency funds for the theatre community.

The "COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund" will aim to support those experiencing hardship because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

To celebrate the launch of the scheme, 23 West End actresses who have played Elphaba or Glinda in Wicked came together for a special performance of "For Good".

The Witches are Gina Beck, Emily Tierney, Helen Dallimore, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ashleigh Gray, Emma Hatton, Jacqueline Hughes, Alexia Khadime, Suzie Mathers, Natalie McQueen, Rosa O'Reilly, Michelle Pentecost, Laura Pick, Dianne Pilkington, Amy Ross, Savannah Stevenson, Rachel Tucker, Willemijn Verkaik, Lisa-Anne Wood and Helen Woolf.

Find out more about the Make a Difference Trust.

Watch the video below: