Bloody Difficult Women at Riverside Studios – first look

Have a first look at Bloody Difficult Women!

Written by Tim Walker and directed by Stephen Unwin, the brand-new political drama explores the power struggle – and subsequent court case – between two determined women: Gina Miller (responsible for two pivotal moments in British political history) and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Appearing in the production are Calum Finlay (as Max Guilden), Amara Karan (as Gina Miller), Edmund Kingsley (as Alan Miller), Graham Seed (as Sir Hugh Rosen), Jessica Turner (as Theresa May) and Andrew Woodall (as Paul Dacre).

The creative team also includes designer Nicky Shaw, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer John Leonard.

Produced by Wind of Change in association with Cahoots Theatre Company, the piece is scheduled to run at Riverside Studios to 26 March.



© Mark Senior



