Beverley Knight to star in The Drifters Girl new musical in the West End

A new Drifters musical, The Drifters Girl, will open in the West End after an initial run in Newcastle next autumn, it has been announced.

The Drifters' back catalogue includes "Stand By Me", "Save The Last Dance For Me", "Under the Boardwalk" and "Saturday Night at the Movies".

The show will star the award-winning performer Beverley Knight whose previous credits include Sylvia, Cats and The Bodyguard. Knight will play Faye Treadwell – the world's first African American, female music manager and widow of the group's co-founder George Treadwell. Faye continued to manage the band after George's death in 1967.

The Drifters Girl will first premiere at the Theatre Royal Newcastle from 5 to 19 September before its transfer to the Garrick Theatre from 1 October, with a press night on 22 October. It is currently booking until 13 February.

The musical will be directed by Jonathan Church (Singin' In The Rain), with a book by Ed Curtis, design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and music supervision and orchestrations by Chris Egan. Further casting and the full creative team will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for The Drifters Girl will go on sale today via WhatsOnStage.