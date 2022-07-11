Beanie Feldstein to exit Funny Girl early as production heads in 'different direction'

Beanie Feldstein has announced that she will depart the Broadway revival of 'Funny Girl'' on 31 July, nearly two months earlier than expected.

Feldstein cited the production taking "the show in a different direction," which led her to make the "extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated." She was originally scheduled to leave on September 25.

Meanwhile, the production has teased a new casting announcement for Monday, July 11 at 1pm ET.

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor. Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated.

"I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew. The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."