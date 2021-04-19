Barn Theatre and Arcola Theatre to co-produce play about Russian disinformation during EU referendum

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester and the Arcola Theatre in London will co-produce Cat Goscovitch's new play A Russian Doll, which will reopen the Barn in May.

Directed by Nicolas Kent, the show will have its world premiere on 18 May, with London dates (set to take place in the Arcola's new outdoor space, Arcola Outside), to be revealed.

Goscovitch, daughter of C P Taylor, said today: "The EU referendum was a moment that changed the history of the United Kingdom forever. In writing this play, I wanted to explore what role Russian disinformation played in influencing the vote and how it impacted not just our political lives but also our personal. How does a click become a vote? What does it mean to take someone down the rabbit hole? And will we ever come back?"

The show has design by Liz Da Costa, lighting by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound and composition by Harry Smith and AV design by Benjamin Collins.

Casting and performance dates for the run at the Arcola Theatre will be announced in due course.