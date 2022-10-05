Barbican announces 2023 spring season including play powered by bicycles

The season features the return of the much-loved London International Mime Festival, a celebration of the wealth of international mime, glowing and circus acts from across the world. The festival will feature the likes of Still Life, Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck and Olivier Award-winning dance-theatre company Peeping Tom.

Katie Mitchell, Headlong and the Barbican will collaborate on the UK premiere of a new version of Miranda Rose Hall's A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction, designed by Moi Tran.

The production explores how we can create sustainable stage shows in a time of climate crisis, with the entire show powered by bicycles. Performance, pedalling and pertinence will combine in the piece, which plays in London from 26 to 29 April with UK tour stops including Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Live Theatre Newcastle, New Vic Newcastle-under-Lyme, and York Theatre Royal with further venues along with casting and creative teams to be announced shortly.

Artists from London and Hong Kong will come together to present Kakilang's Home X, a dance show combining VR tech, theatre, music and more which sees audiences immersed in a virtual land featuring magical creatures. It runs from 21 to 25 February 2023.

Revealed in July, Complicité's adaptation of Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead will run in London from 15 March to 1 April.

Associate company Cheek By Jowl will present the UK premiere of their version of Life Is A Dream, Pedro Calderón de la Barca's famous Spanish text, running from 13 to 16 April 2023.

Dance productions come courtesy of award-winners Ballet Black, Trajal Harrell.

The venue's summer production is to be announced, with the Barbican about to play host to the world premiere stage version of My Neighbour Totoro.