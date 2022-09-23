Audra McDonald's London Palladium show to be filmed and released

Musical theatre fans – get excited!

Record-breaking Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald will be having her West End performance filmed this weekend.

With musical direction by Andy Einhorn and the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra for accompaniment, McDonald will be performing "The Great American Songbook" over the course of a single night this Sunday.

While release plans are to be revealed, the concert is taking place at The London Palladium, where the six-time Tony winner will perform tunes by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Kander and Ebb, and Stephen Sondheim and more modern composers.

The live-capture film is produced by David Treatman Creative and STEAM Motion and Sound, and co-produced by Chris Oakland, Bill Frisbie, Paul Bonin-Rodriguez, and Simon Brook.

The concert is produced by Darren Bell, Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for Fourth Wall Live, and David Treatman Creative.