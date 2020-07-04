Lucie Jones and David Hunter to star in live-streamed concert from the West End

David Hunter and Lucie Jones will star in a live-streamed concert at the Phoenix Arts Club.

Presented on 23 August at 5pm, the concert will see the pair reunite for the first time since they starred opposite each other in the West End production of Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre.

Hunter originated the role of Dr Pomatter in the West End, while Jones took over the role of Jenna from the summer of 2019. The pair were unable to reunite for the show due to the lockdown and the closure of West End venues. Jones said: "It's going to be pro-shot, it's going to be beautiful." The event is produced by Lambert Jackson Productios.

Waitress has also announced a UK and Ireland tour, which is scheduled to open in Dublin in November.