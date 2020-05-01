New Waitress 2021 tour dates announced

Waitress has added new tour dates.

The tour, which is currently scheduled to open in Dublin in November, will now visit Southampton's Mayflower Theatre from 25 to 29 May 2021, Llandudno's Venue Cymru from 12 to 17 April and the Ipswich Regent from 17 to 22 May 2021.

Announced recently were Theatre Royal Brighton (7 to 12 December 2020), Curve Leicester (1 to 7 March 2021), Royal and Derngate (22 to 27 March 2021), Bradford Alhambra (3 to 8 May 2021), Plymouth Theatre Royal (10 to 15 May 2021), Ipswich Regent (17 to 22 May 2021), Cardiff Millenium Centre (9 to 14 August), Wolverhampton Grand (23 to 28 August 2021), Leeds Grand (30 August to 4 September 2021) and the Hawth, Crawley (20 to 25 September 2021)

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and has now ended its West End run, picking up 7 WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December 2019. It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

Other cities on the tour, as per the original announcement, include Bromley (24 November to 28 November 2020), Manchester (30 November to 5 December 2020), Edinburgh (12 to 16 January 2021), Sheffield (26 to 30 January 2021), Sunderland (1 to 6 February 2021), Hull (8 to 13 February 2021), Southend-on-Sea (15 to 20 February 2021), Aberdeen (23 to 27 February 2021), Bristol (9 to 13 March 2021), Eastbourne (15 to 20 March 2021) and Birmingham (29 March to 3 April 2021).

Casting is to be revealed.