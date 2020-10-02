Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon online show: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has access to first look photos of the online production of Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, which is due for release later this month.

Penned by Torben Betts, the piece marks 50 years since the ill-fated mission which saw three astronauts stranded in space. Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon comes from Original Theatre, the creators of the five-star online version of Birdsong, which was streamed earlier this year.

Tom Chambers

© Michael Wharley

Appearing in the play are Christopher Harper as Jim Lovell, Michael Salami as Fred Haise, Tom Chambers as Jack Swigert, Philip Franks as Present Day Lovell, Geoff Aymer as Present Day Haise, Jenna Augen as Capcom and Poppy Roe as Patricia Cooper.

Directed by Alastair Whatley and Charlotte Peters, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon is designed by David Woodhead and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design by Dominic Bilkey, original music composed by Sophie Cotton, movement direction by Simon Pittman and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow.

Michael Salami

© Michael Wharley

The production will be available to watch from 7.30pm on Thursday 8 October until Thursday 31 December 2020 via the Original Theatre website.

Tickets cost from £17.50 to £20, with special nods given by the company to those who pay more for the show.