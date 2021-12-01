Anything Goes to be broadcast on BBC this Christmas

The Barbican production of Anything Goes will be shown on BBC this Christmas.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De-Lovely!" and, of course, "Anything Goes".

Playing on BBC Two on Boxing Day at 6.40pm, the film stars Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, the piece was filmed during its acclaimed run at the Barbican Theatre this past summer, which broke box office records. It will subsequently be available on BBC iPlayer.

For this 2021 production Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 Broadway revival, helmed a creative team that also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements were by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.

The production will return for a new tour and Barbican run in 2022, with tickets on sale below.

You can watch a trailer here: