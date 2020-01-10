Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell confirmed to join Imelda Staunton in Hello, Dolly! in the West End

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming West End revival of Hello, Dolly! in the West End.

Joining the previously confirmed Imelda Staunton will be Andy Nyman and Jenna Russell, with Nyman taking on the role of Horace Vandergelder and Russell playing Irene Molloy.

Nyman has recently completed a West End run in Trevor Nunn's revival of Fiddler on the Roof, while Russell was last seen in The Bridges of Madison County at Menier Chocolate Factory.

Director Dominic Cooke and Staunton reunite following their production of Follies at the National Theatre in 2017, with the new production running at the Adelphi Theatre from the summer of 2020.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)'s musical is based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago. It follows the socialite Dolly Levi who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as "Put On Your Sunday Clothes", "Ribbons Down My Back", "Before the Parade Passes By", "Elegance", "It Only Takes a Moment" and "Hello, Dolly!".

The show runs from 11 August 2020 for a limited season, with tickets on sale now.