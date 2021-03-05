Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella releases new music video with Carrie Hope Fletcher

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella has released a music video for Carrie Hope Fletcher singing ''I Know I Have A Heart" ahead of the show's premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Recorded at the venue, the number sees Fletcher tour the set while the get-in continues.

The piece is led by Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role alongside Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother and Ivano Turco as Sebastian. Turco is set to appear in a streamed WhatsOnStage Awards concert a week on Sunday.

The piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels) and book by Emerald Fennell, who is being critically lauded at the moment for her film Promising Young Woman.

Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative team are to be revealed.

The show will open in previews from 24 June 2021, with tickets on sale now.