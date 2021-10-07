Andrew Lloyd Webber states Sunset Boulevard movie has stalled: 'Paramount has not wanted to go ahead'

It's bad news for Sunset Boulevard fans – from the sounds of it, the musical is not looking likely to make its way to the big screen.

Despite many hopes that its production was imminent (admittedly egged on by this site, given we've covered a few positive signs for the flick in recent years), composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed that the project seems to have hit a relatively hefty speed bump.

Chatting to Variety, Lloyd Webber revealed plans have stalled. "I wish I could say it's going into production tomorrow morning, but it's not", he said, adding: "Paramount has not wanted to go ahead with it. It's not for want of trying. Glenn Close has been absolutely doggedly trying to get it made."

Close has indeed been in the trenches for years trying to get the project off the ground, with many pushes to get a completed script ready and funding from Paramount. Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's musical is based on the iconic film of the same name.

With a movie not on the horizon any time soon, audiences will be able to see Sunset Boulevard in concert at the Royal Albert Hall early next year, as we exclusively revealed last month.

Paramount's decision comes almost two years after the critical and commercial failure of the film version of Lloyd Webber's Cats, which the composer has labelled "off-the-scale all wrong". He tells Variety that he went out and bought a puppy to cheer himself up after watching the piece's poor performance.