Glenn Close on Sunset Boulevard film: 'I hope we're shooting it later this summer'

Glenn Close, on the awards circuit after her Oscar nomination for Hillbilly Elegy, revealed further plans about a feature version of the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton musical.

As part of a Q&A with the LA Times, Close confirmed that the production is "all ready to go", though, in a slightly contradictory statement, admits that the team is "just waiting to get the final money together". One spanner in the system was, according to the multi-award-winning star, "all the backlog out of COVID", which disrupted schedules and plans.

However, the most exciting tidbit of Close's admission was her revelation that she "hopes to be shooting it later this summer." No word of a release date as of yet, so we cling to breadcrumbs with fervent desperation.

In the meantime, you can re-stream the concert production of Sunset Boulevard online next month here.

Set over a turbulent New Year's period in 1940s Hollywood, Sunset Boulevard is a tale of romance, glamour and obsession. It is based on the '50s Billy Wilder classic.