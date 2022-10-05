Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Linedy Genao sing "Bad Cinderella" for show's Broadway run

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Linedy Genao stopped by Today to perform the title song from the new musical Bad Cinderella, which just announced its Broadway run. You can see their performance here:

Bad Cinderella — formerly titled Cinderella — is the new musical from Lloyd Webber (music), Emerald Fennell (book), and David Zippel (lyrics). It will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter.

The show is set to begin previews on 17 February in advance of a 23 March opening at the Imperial Theatre.

Complete casting and design team for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming months. The show follows a social outcast who is ostracised by her town, while also in love with the local prince.