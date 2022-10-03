Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella to transfer to Broadway with new name

Belleville is officially Broadway-bound.

A new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is set to begin previews on 17 February in advance of a 23 March opening at the Imperial Theatre.

Bad Cinderella — formerly titled Cinderella — is the new musical from Lloyd Webber (music), Emerald Fennell (book), and David Zippel (lyrics). It will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M Hunter.

Set to lead the production is Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!) , with complete casting and design team for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, listen to Genao's newly recorded version of the title song below.

The show follows a social outcast who is ostracised by her town, while also in love with the local prince.

Under its original title, the musical was one of the first shows to open in London's West End following the pandemic. There was as much intrigue off-stage during the run as there was on stage, with Lloyd Webber threatening legal action against the UK government if they couldn't open at full capacity, protracted closures due to Covid, backstage discord, and the eventual early closing, after which Lloyd Webber referred to the production as a "costly mistake" (he later apologised for his word choice).