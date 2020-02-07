& Juliet to host West End sing-a-long performance this spring

West End musical & Juliet will host a sing-a-long performance on Tuesday 12 May, it was announced today.

The venue will provide screens displaying the lyrics to each song, giving the audience to opportunity to join in with some of the most anthemic tracks of the last 30 years including "... Baby One More Time", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", "Love Me Like You Do", "Confident", "It's My Life"and "Roar". Each of the musical numbers in the show was written by songwriter Max Martin and arranged by Bill Sherman.

& Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard." The musical was nominated for a record 13 WhatsOnStage Awards in December 2019, with the winners to be announced at the ceremony on 1 March.

Luke Sheppard directs the production, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

The show is currently playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre and recently extended its booking period until 3 October.

Listen to the cast recording here: