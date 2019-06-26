Almeida Theatre's The Doctor full cast announced

The full cast of Robert Icke's upcoming production of The Doctor has been announced.

The show will run at the Almeida Theatre from August 10 until 28 September with opening night on 20 August.

Joining the already announced Juliet Stevenson and Ria Zmitrowicz are Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Nathalie Armin, Paul Higgins, Mariah Louca, Pamela Nomvete, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Kirsty Rider and Naomi Wirthner.

The piece marks Icke's final production as associate director at the Almeida before he concentrates on freelance projects. It is an adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's play Professor Bernhardi, which follows what happens to a physician in Vienna in 1900 when a scandal erupts around his actions concerning a dying young woman.

The Doctor has design from Hildegard Bechtler, lighting from Natasha Chivers, sound from Tom Gibbons and casting from Julia Horan.