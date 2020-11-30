All-star Les Misérables West End show extends run by a month

The all-star Les Misérables concert production has extended its run due to the new capacity restrictions.

Unveiled last month, new government guidance has restricted capacity to fifty percent, even for venues that had actively taken steps to socially distance audience members. Extra performances, until 28 February 2021, have been added to allow patrons to see the show. In total, reduced seating capacity of under 600 will be present each night.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh will also use backstage space at his adjacent venue, the Gielgud, to allow extra social distancing preparation space for the bumper cast.

The cast will be led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean.

Full casting has also been announced here.

Ball, Boe, Fletcher and Lucas will only be able to play a limited number of the new February dates due to previous commitments. Jon Robyns, Bradley Jaden, Gerard Carey and Josefina Gabrielle will appear in the show during this period, as well Dean Chisnall and Nic Greenshields.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The piece runs at the Sondheim Theatre from 5 December until the end of February. New dates go on sale on 4 December to the general public, with ticket holders being contacted before then.