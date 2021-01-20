All-star Les Misérables concert cancels all performances until March

The all-star Les Misérables concert at the Sondheim Theatre has cancelled performances until March 2021 due to the ongoing restrictions.

In a message on its social media page, the production confirmed that it will remain closed throughout February. The show has been unable to go ahead since mid-December, when London entered "tier three" of the former tiered restriction system in England, which was in place before the current lockdown.

The show has invited existing ticket holders for cancelled dates to rebook for March and April. The show is currently scheduled to run until early April, with the non-socially distanced run of the musical at the Sondheim Theatre scheduled to begin in May 2021.

Before the closure, the show was led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones will again play the role of Jean Valjean.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.