All-star Les Misérables West End run cancels performances until mid-February

"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise."

Les Misérables has issued a new statement regarding the ongoing concert production in the West End.

Having had to close when the capital entered "tier three", the sell-out run has been shut ever since and has now given an update in light of the government's new lockdown announcement.

"Following the latest Government announcement", the show stated in a public message to followers, "performances of Les Misérables – The Staged Concert have regrettably been cancelled up to and including 14 February 2021. There is nothing you need to do at the moment. Delfont Mackintosh will be in touch via email with further details regarding your booking options. Thank you for your ongoing patience and support."

Running at the Sondheim Theatre for a handful of performances before the new stricter tier rules, the cast is led by Michael Ball as Javert, Alfie Boe as Jean Valjean, Carrie Hope Fletcher as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Rob Houchen as Marius, Bradley Jaden as Enjolras, Katy Secombe as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Amara Okereke as Cosette and at certain performances John Owen-Jones played the role of Jean Valjean.

The show is penned by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

While live performances are not permitted for the time being, digital performances are permitted with a plethora of streaming options available for new shows across the UK.