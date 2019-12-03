All-Star Les Misérables West End concert production announces new cinema screening dates

After its live broadcast last night from the Gielgud Theatre, it has been announced that the all-star Les Misérables concert will be screened in cinemas later this month.

The hit concert, which features Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, John-Owen Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako, Rob Houchen and more, will return to the silver screen in over 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December.

Tickets are available now.

Cameron Mackintosh has also announced an album and DVD release in early 2020 and that the concert production will tour the UK and overseas later in 2020 and in 2021.

The full production returns to the newly refurbished and renamed Sondheim Theatre (previously the Queen's Theatre) on 18 December. Ako, Fletcher and Kerhoas will remain in their roles, with Jon Robyns taking over as Jean Valjean, Jaden playing Javert, Harry Apps playing Marius, Gerard Carey playing Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle playing Madame Thénardier and Ashley Gilmour playing Enjolras. Rachelle Ann Go will take on the role of Fantine from Fletcher between 2 March and 18 April and then from 27 July onwards.