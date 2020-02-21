Alex Jennings to lead world premiere of The Southbury Child at the Bridge Theatre

Alex Jennings will lead the cast in the world premiere of Stephen Beresford's The Southbury Child, it was announced today.

The actor will make his Bridge Theatre debut and reunite with director Nicholas Hytner, after the duo's previous collaborations on such shows as Hymn and Cocktail Sticks, Collaborators, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist, The Winter's Tale and The Importance of Being Earnest. Jennings last appeared on stage in Hansard at the National Theatre.

The Southbury Child tells the story of David Highland, who is just keeping control of his remote coastal parish until he takes a hard line with a bereaved parishioner.

With design by Mark Thompson, sound is by George Dennis and lighting by Max Narula. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The Southbury Child will play at the Bridge Theatre from 22 April until 27 June, with a press night on 29 April.