Aimie Atkinson to leave Six the Musical in London

Aimie Atkinson will leave the London production of Six the Musical, the show has confirmed on its social media channels.

Atkinson, who originated the role of Katherine Howard in the production almost two years ago, will play her final performance on 13 October at the Arts Theatre in central London. Vicki Manser will take on the role until 15 December.

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's musical about the six wives of Henry VIII is gearing up to open on Broadway and embark on a major UK tour. It continues its London run at the Arts, where it is booking until July 2020.

Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.