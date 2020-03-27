More West End stars including Aimie Atkinson and Marisha Wallace to perform online concerts

A new raft of West End performers will present live concerts online as part of the "Leave the Light On" series, it has been announced.

There will be three performers per day next week, with each performer providing a 45-minute set from their own homes as lockdowns continue. The "Leave the Light On" performances began last Monday with stars including Lucie Jones, Evelyn Hoskins and Cassidy Jansnson. You can see a full schedule of those involved below:





Monday 30 March

2.30pm Nathaniel Morrison

4.30pm Grace Farrell

6.30pm Declan Bennett





Tuesday 31 March

2.30pm Simon Bailey

4.30pm Kelly Mathieson

6.30pm Jordan Luke Gage





Wednesday 1st April

2.30pm Daniel Boys

4.30pm Sophie Isaacs

6.30pm Aimie Atkinson





Thursday 2nd April

2.30pm Declan Egan

4.30pm Hannah-Grace Lawson

6.30pm Velma Celli (Ian Stroughair)





Friday 3rd April

2.30pm Blake Patrick Anderson

4.30pm Daniel Koek

6.30pm Marisha Wallace

You can book tickets for the concerts here.