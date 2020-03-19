West End stars to perform live online concerts during theatre shut-downs

A raft of West End stars will be taking part in a new series of streamed concerts while theatres are in lockdown, it has been announced.

Entitled "Leave a Light On", the online series will see musical pros performing in streamed shows.

Appearing in the first week of streamed performances will be Layton Williams, Sarah O'Connor, Lucie Jones, Emma Kingston, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Aimie Atkinson, Christopher Cameron, Evelyn Hoskins, Cassidy Janson, Bradley Judge and Harry Cooper-Millar (as a pair), Blake Patrick Anderson, David Hunter, Danielle Steers, Steph Parry and Alice Fearn.

There will be three 45-minute performances a day beginning on Monday 23 March at 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 6.30pm, with the streaming services and fees to be revealed by coordinators the Theatre Café and Lambert and Jackson productions.

We've rounded up all the shows that are available to watch for free here. Earlier today the London musical Eugenius! announced it would be presenting the full show on Facebook to raise funds for Acting for Others, while The Wind in the Willows musical is available now with a similar call to raise funds for performers.