Actor Tony Armatrading has died aged 59

Actor Tony Armatrading has died age 59 following a battle with cancer.

Hailed by The Archers star Tim Bentinck as a "dearest friend', Armatrading has appeared in films like Notting Hill with a number of stage credits across his career.

He originally worked backstage at both the Birmingham Rep and the National, before moving on stage for the likes of a National Theatre production of Measure for Measure, with other credits including seasons at the RSC.

In 2007 he appeared in Big White Fog at the Almeida, alongside the likes of Lenora Crichlow and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

He appeared in a plethora of screen projects including Hawaii Five-O and the aforementioned Richard Curtis classic.