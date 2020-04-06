Actor Jay Benedict has died aged 68 following complications arising from coronavirus

Actor Jay Benedict has died following complications from coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who has appeared in stage shows including The Rocky Horror Show, An Actor's Lament and the world premiere of The Trial of Jane Fonda opposite Anne Archer at the Edinburgh Fringe, passed away aged 68 after contracting the virus.

On screen Benedict is best known for his portrayal of Russ Jordan in Aliens, with other credits including The Dark Knight Rises, Emmerdale and Call the Midwife.

In a statement on his website, his team has said: "It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a COVID-19 infection."

He is survived by his wife Phoebe Scholfield, and his three children.