Watch Aaron Lee Lambert perform song from Gretel! The Musical as part of series of live shows

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to a new performance from In the Wings, a series of pre-recorded concerts performed by West End stars and filmed with a live, socially distanced band.

Each episode will feature songs sung in a West End venue, as well as interviews with creatives from four new musicals that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

Below you can watch Aaron Lee Lambert (Hamilton), perform "Dark Wings" from Gretel! The Musical. You'll be able to hear more about the piece this weekend when writer Liv Warden will discuss more on the In the Wings channel.

The series is produced and designed by Justin Williams with musical direction by Henry Brennan and video design by Ben Bull.