A Little Night Music with Janie Dee further casting announced

Further casting has been revealed for the Buxton International Festival revival of A Little Night Music.

Joining the previously revealed Janie Dee in the revival will be Daniella Sicari as Anne, David Leonard as Fredrik and Timothy Walton as The Count. Further performers are to be confirmed.

Originally produced and directed by Harold Prince, the show has music and lyrics by Sondheim with book by Hugh Weeler, with original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick.

It is inspired by the Ingmar Bergman film Smiles of a Summer Night and involves the romantic lives of several couples. It features the iconic number "Send in the Clowns".

Directed by Paul Kerryson with Wyn Davis conducting, the piece will run across dates from 8 to 24 July at Buxton Opera House. Also on the creative team are designers Phil Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith, lighting designer Ben Pickersgill and musical director Iwan Davies. The production set to mark the first time that Buxton International Festival has staged a musical.

Dee recently appeared in an outdoor production of the show alongside Joanna Riding, which ran with social distancing measures in place on 3 August.