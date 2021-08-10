2:22 with Lily Allen, Hadley Fraser, Julia Chan and Jake Wood in the West End – first look

Production photos have been revealed for spooky thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Written by Danny Robins, best known for his podcast The Battersea Poltergeist (which is currently being made into a TV series), the piece is billed as a supernatural thriller and marks Lily Allen's West End debut, alongside a cast of Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood.

Directed by Matthew Dunster (Hangmen, True West), the piece is currently in previews at the Noël Coward Theatre.

2:22 - A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher.

It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

