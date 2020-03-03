Watch highlights from the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert featuring & Juliet, Come From Away and more

Performers aplenty took to the stage to perform live at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday, and you can see highlights here.

The show included renditions from the five Best New Musical Award nominees and the Best Regional Production award-winner The Color Purple.

Brand new musical & Juliet, which features the songs of music maker legend Max Martin, won the most awards on the night – six – including one for Best Actress in a Musical for star Miriam-Teak Lee. Following closely behind is Broadway hit Come From Away, which won five awards from five nominations, including the coveted Best New Musical. One of the show's stars, Rachel Tucker, picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Award, her second after previously winning in 2011 for Best Takeover in a Role (Elphaba in Wicked).

The winner of the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical (shortlisted shows must have run for longer than a year in the West End) was Six the Musical, which continues its run at the Arts Theatre and is now booking into 2021.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy reigned supreme in the play categories, picking up the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their respective shows – Present Laughter and Lungs, both at the Old Vic.